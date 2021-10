Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:46 Hits: 10

Roh Tae-woo, who served as South Korean president from 1988-93, has died of natural causes aged 88. He was the country's first popularly elected head of state, but his career ended in ignominy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/former-south-korean-president-roh-tae-woo-dies/a-59623847?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf