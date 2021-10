Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:45 Hits: 10

Six months ahead of France’s April 2022 presidential elections, all three major left-wing candidates are flagging in the polls as they struggle to gain traction outside big cities amid a shift to the right among the French electorate.

