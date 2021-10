Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 08:40 Hits: 13

Social media companies YouTube, TikTok and Snap will tout established protections of teen privacy to counter lawmaker questioning at a Tuesday hearing, seeking to distance themselves from the criticism faced by rival Facebook. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/10/26/youtube-tiktok-defend-teen-privacy-plans-amid-facebook-scrutiny