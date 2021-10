Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 08:41 Hits: 13

LONDON (Reuters) - British naturalist David Attenborough warned world leaders on Tuesday it would be too late to tackle climate change if a U.N. climate summit in Scotland does not succeed, and said richer nations had a moral responsibility to act. Read full story

