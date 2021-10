Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 16:53 Hits: 2

On Monday, Sudan’s military launched a government takeover and arrested prominent officials, including the prime minister. The coup threatens Sudan’s fledgling democratic transition to civilian rule that began two years ago and was to be completed next month.

