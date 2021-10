Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:10 Hits: 1

Japan’s next prime minister will have more than enough time in office to introduce and implement an economic policy agenda of his choice. But while he has called for a move away from “neoliberalism,” it remains to be seen how far he will go in pursuing a new vision of capitalism.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fumio-kishida-economic-policy-plan-by-takatoshi-ito-2021-10