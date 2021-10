Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

Without even saying whether he will run in next year’s French presidential election, Éric Zemmour, the French far-right essayist and television talking head, has given all of the other parties much to worry about. Whatever he decides, the campaign is already certain to focus on the divisive issues that extremists favor.

