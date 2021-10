Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 12:51 Hits: 4

Russia's Communist Party performed strongly in last month’s parliamentary and regional elections – and would have performed better, had the vote not been (most likely) rigged. But can the Party unite the Kremlin's opponents and together stand up to President Vladimir Putin's United Russia?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/russia-communist-party-gains-support-leads-opposition-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2021-10