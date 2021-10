Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

G20 leaders must recognize that pandemics are a national and global security threat, and expend some political capital to shift the international health-security machinery from its current equilibrium. Their forthcoming summit in Rome is the right moment to establish a new vision of global public health.

