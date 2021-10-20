“We’ve Gotta Do This”: Sherrod Brown on Build Back Better

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 09:59 Hits: 1

Senator Sherrod Brown chairs the Senate Banking Committee and is in the thick of negotiations on both the traditional infrastructure and broader budget bills. Here, he talks about his major priorities for the bills, which include affordable housing, clean public transit, and the child tax credit. He points out that Senator Joe Manchin is going to have to compromise, too. And he sizes up Ohio’s marquee 2022 races.

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/164068/sherrod-brown-tomaskycast-build-back-better