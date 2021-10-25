COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 5 years old 'entirely possible' in two weeks, Fauci says

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 14:10 Hits: 3

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an early indication on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccines could be available for young children as early as the first week of November. Following news on Friday that two doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children between the ages of 5 years old and 11 years old proved to be 90.7% effective against COVID-19, Fauci told ABC's This Week host George Stephanopoulos that ahead of an FDA meeting planned for Tuesday, vaccines for younger children “likely” face a sooner-rather-than-later timeline for approval. The vaccine is currently available for children ages 12 and older.

"So if all goes well and we get the regulatory approval and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible, if not, very likely that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November," Fauci said.

He also made a point to emphasize the importance of not getting “ahead of the FDA and their regulatory decisions.”

“But if you look at the data that’s been made public and announced by the company, the data look good as to the efficacy and the safety,” Fauci said.

Following the FDA’s recommendation a day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released recommendations on Thursday for booster shots for certain populations who had received either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The CDC is even allowing people to get shots from different companies from the ones they initially got the vaccine with. "We would hope that people, if available, would get the boost from the original product," Fauci told Stephanopoulos. "But if not, there's the flexibility of what we're calling 'mixing and matching.'"

Stephanopoulos said he's even read studies suggesting that, for example, if you got "the Johnson & Johnson the first time around, it's better to get Moderna the second time."

"If you look at the level of antibodies that are induced—if you originally had J&J, and you get, for example, a Moderna or a Pfizer, the level of antibodies, namely, the proteins that you would predict would protect you—those levels go up higher with the Moderna boost to J&J than the J&J boost," Fauci explained. "However, it's a little bit more complicated, because, in the clinical trial that J&J did, the clinical effect of the second dose of J&J was quite substantial."

"So, it really becomes an issue of, what's the most convenient? What do you feel is best for you?" Fauci said, adding the recommendation that a physician is consulted.

Stephanopoulos also put Fauci in the position of again having to respond to Sen. Rand Paul’s lies that the United States was funding risky COVID-19 research in Wuhan, China. Paul called for Fauci to be fired in an interview with Axios on HBO for “lack of judgment, if nothing else.” Fauci told Stephanopoulos he “obviously totally” disagrees with Paul. “He’s absolutely incorrect,” Fauci said. “Neither I nor Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, lied or misled about what we’ve done. The framework under which we have guidance about the conduct of research that we fund, the funding at the Wuhan Institute was to be able to determine what is our there in the environment in bat viruses in China.”

