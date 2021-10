Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 09:03 Hits: 8

A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman who joined the Islamic State group to 10 years in prison over the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst in the sun.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211025-german-is-bride-sentenced-to-10-years-in-prison-for-fatal-neglect-of-yazidi-girl