Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:52 Hits: 1

Football was one of the catalysts for the ever-warming relations between Germany and Israel. As Germany's women face Israel in World Cup qualifying, DW revisits how the sport has built bridges between the two countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-football-built-bridges-between-israel-and-germany/a-59545642?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf