Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 18:41 Hits: 1

Germany's women remain perfect in World Cup qualifying, winning their first-ever match against Israel. The trip has a deeper significance, with German players and staff set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-women-struggle-to-overcome-tough-israeli-defense/a-59582905?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf