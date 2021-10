Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 17:57 Hits: 1

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.

