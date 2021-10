Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 20:12 Hits: 1

A ruling by Poland's top court that the national constitution trumps EU law has sparked heated debate. But, in reality, this is about the distribution of power between the EU and its member states, Boris Kalnoky writes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-eu-emphasizes-power-over-values-in-row-with-poland/a-59600757?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf