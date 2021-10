Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:19 Hits: 4

Police in Germany have stopped dozens of armed, far-right vigilantes patrolling to stop migrants from entering Germany via the Polish border. Germany has sent hundreds of police officers to the border with Poland.

