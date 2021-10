Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 11:26 Hits: 1

Myanmar's junta on Saturday said it would not engage in talks with coup dissidents, including members of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government, after a loyalist said dialogue was necessary to save the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211024-myanmar-junta-rules-out-talks-with-dissidents-including-suu-kyi-s-ousted-government