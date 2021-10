Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 17:12 Hits: 3

Real Madrid piled renewed pressure on Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman as David Alaba scored a scintillating goal to help them seal a 2-1 victory in the Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20211024-real-madrid-wins-2-1-at-struggling-rivals-barcelona-in-first-post-messi-classico