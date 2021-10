Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 12:14 Hits: 1

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday urged countries not to send migrants back to insecure countries such as Libya, where he said many suffer violent and inhumane conditions similar to those in concentration camps. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/24/don039t-send-migrants-back-to-unsafe-countries-pope-says-citing-libya