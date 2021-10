Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 12:55 Hits: 5

Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art were sold at auction on Saturday for more than $100 million.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211024-picasso-works-fetch-more-than-100-million-at-sotheby-s-las-vegas-auction