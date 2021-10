Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 14:49 Hits: 5

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Rick edged slowly closer to Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday, expected to unleash heavy rains north of the beach resort of Acapulco late in the evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/24/hurricane-rick-edges-closer-to-mexican-coast-north-of-acapulco