Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:25 Hits: 6

On Friday, the Belmarsh Tribunal held its first face-to-face session at the London Convocation Hall to judge the U.S. government for its crimes against humanity in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and for the imprisonment of Julian Assange, who revealed such information.

With this process, the Belmarsh Court emulates the Russell-Sartre people’s court, which sat in Stockholm and Copenhagen in 1967 to try the White House for war crimes in Vietnam.

"The perpetrators of the crimes are free, and many of them remain prominent public figures in the United States," denounced the U.K. legislator and Court member Jeremy Corbyn.

He considered that Assange was a hero for making public the evidence of these crimes, which included random killings of civilians, lies being told to justify the illegal invasion of Iraq, and tortures in Guantanamo Bay.

Making a noise outside the Belmarsh Tribunal in support of Julian #Assangepic.twitter.com/GvPhqFw2Kf October 22, 2021

For disclosing this information, the U.S. accused Assange of 17 counts of espionage and one count of conspiracy and requested his extradition from the U.K., which has held him in jail for two-and-a-half years even though he has not been convicted of anything.

"Assange is the first whistleblower of these crimes. Therefore, he has paid a very high price for his determination to expose the truth," the Russell-Sartre Tribunal member Tariq Ali stated, arguing that reporters can publish all information of public interest and protect their whistleblowers if necessary.

The Belmarsh court also decided to judge the U.K. government for these crimes upon hearing from the revelations that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) discussed options for kidnapping or assassinating Assange on British soil.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Belmarsh-Tribunal-Judges-the-US-For-the-Assange-Case-20211022-0008.html