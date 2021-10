Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 03:05 Hits: 9

Dairo Antonio Usuga was captured in a jungle raid involving 500 police personnel and 22 helicopters. President Ivan Duque compared it to the fall of Pablo Escobar.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/colombia-captures-its-most-wanted-drug-lord-otoniel/a-59608144?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf