Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 00:55 Hits: 11

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says his monitoring program in Iran has been restricted at a key facility, raising concern that it will not be possible for world powers that are party to a 2015 nuclear deal to “reconstruct the picture” of Iran’s nuclear program down the road.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-grossi-iaea-jcpoa-nuclear-deal/31526628.html