Louie Gohmert believes Capitol riot suspects might fare better at Guantanamo Bay

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 15:03 Hits: 5

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) has a bizarre analogy he's concocted to defend U.S. Capitol rioters. The Texas lawmaker actually believes riot suspects being held in pre-trial confinement might fair better at Guantanamo Bay, reports Crooks and Liars.

On Friday, October 22, the Republican lawmaker spoke during the House session where he suggested prisoners at Guantanamo Bay have better treatment than Capitol rioters incarcerated and awaiting trial in other parts of the United States. During his speech, he recalled his visits to the Cuban-based detention camp as he argued that "bloodthirsty murderers" are being treated better than riot suspects.

"The reports we've been getting indicate that the folks here that are being held in pre-trial confinement and are being punished, although that's unconstitutional to punish somebody while they're awaiting trial and not being convicted... That they're not treated nearly as well as bloodthirsty murderers being held in Guan-tan -- murderers being held in Guantanamo," Gohmert claimed.

"I've been down there more than once; seen how things go there," he recalled. "It is rather tragic that American citizens are being treated so much worse than individuals that want to destroy America, that have killed, participated in the killing of thousands of Americans."

Gohmert Thinks The Capitol Rioters Would Be Better Off At Gitmo

The Texas Congressman makes another idiotic analogy to defend the insurrectionists.

Gohmert's latest delusional remarks can be added to his long history of supporting former President Donald Trump and the Capitol rioters. After supporting the embattled former president's attempts to overturn the election, Gohmert also defended the angry mob of Trump supporters that stormed the federal building.



Back in May, Gohmert insisted "their only crime was supporting Donald Trump." On another occasion, he attempted to blame Democrats as he accused them of setting Capitol rioters up. "On January 6th, the sergeant at arms had turned down, on behalf of the speaker, having the National Guard there to help protect the Capitol. Why did that happen? You think they were setting things up?" Gohmert said during his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).



"We can't let them intimidate us from not protesting," Gohmert added. "That's what this treatment of people that got arrested was all about – intimidation."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/gohmert-believes-capitol-riot-suspects-might-fair-better-at-gitmo/