Italy: Ex-Interior Minister’s Trial Begins for Abuse of Power

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 20:41 Hits: 10

On Saturday, a trial against far-right politician Matteo Salvini started in Italy, where he is accused of illegally blockading 147 migrants at sea in 2019 when was the Interior Ministry.

Charges against Salvini are connected to kidnapping and abuse of power for having prohibited the disembarkation of migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea by the Spanish NGO Open Arms in August 2019.

Last year, the Senate lifted Salvini's parliamentary immunity, paving the way for him to stand trial. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The former Interior Minister alleged that the decision was agreed upon with the government, including with the ex-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

This is Mencie, a migrant from the Philippines living in Italy. Mencie’s story of losing work without warning highlights the importance of community during difficult times. Hear her story at the #MigrantLives in Pandemic Times premiere, Oct 28 12-2 PM EDT. https://t.co/buypOXjV6Opic.twitter.com/OaWhBJgY8J October 21, 2021

For six days, Salvini refused to grant permission to dock in a safe port to the Open Arms' ship, which anchored off the Italian island of Lampedusa as conditions of people on board worsened.

The migrants were allowed to disembark thanks to an order issued by the Sicilian judiciary at the end of an inspection which confirmed the health emergency and the overcrowding inside the ship.

"Saving people is not a crime, but an obligation not only of the captains but of the whole state," Open Arms founder and director Oscar Campsel said.

#Italy | Some protesters threw eggs and water at Matteo Salvini while others chanted "Salvini is worse than COVID-19" pic.twitter.com/HEgg9NYCED June 30, 2020

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Italy-Ex-Interior-Ministers-Trial-Begins-for-Abuse-of-Power-20211023-0004.html