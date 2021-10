Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 06:22 Hits: 13

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211024-hungary-s-orban-opposition-rival-hold-rallies-as-election-race-heats-up