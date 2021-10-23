US efforts to free missionaries kidnapped in Haiti continue ‘around the clock’

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 09:13 Hits: 2

A week after 17 members of a US-based missionary group and their driver were kidnapped in Haiti, authorities say they could be anywhere on the island. The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of $1 million per hostage and the Biden administration says efforts are continuing "around the clock" to bring them home. The hostages include 16 Americans, a Canadian and a Haitian, with five children – the youngest of which is 8 months old – among them. Some 455 people have been kidnapped in Haiti this year alone.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211023-gang-boss-in-haiti-threatens-to-kill-abducted-missionaries