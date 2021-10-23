‘It was terrifying’: Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan security forces crackdown

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 11:09 Hits: 7

Dozens of people, including women and children, have spent weeks sleeping rough outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Libya. Desperately seeking shelter, these families, who come from sub-Saharan Africa, fled to the offices on October 1, after Libyan security forces launched a brutal campaign targeting migrants. Fearing for their safety, they are asking to be evacuated from the country as soon as possible.

