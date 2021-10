Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 13:24 Hits: 7

Moscow on Saturday put a former prison inmate seeking asylum in France on a wanted list after he leaked harrowing videos of alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison.

