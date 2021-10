Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 15:52 Hits: 7

MBABANE (Reuters) - Southern African regional bloc SADC said on Saturday that Eswatini's King Mswati III - Africa's last absolute monarch - had accepted the need for a national dialogue after pro-democracy protests intensified this month. Read full story

