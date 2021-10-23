Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: One step closer to passage

In Town Hall, Biden Returns to Normalcy

Yes, he strayed off message and got things wrong. But unlike his predecessor, he understands what the job entails.

Biden has taken some heat from the press for mostly avoiding in-depth, one-on-one interviews. He’s done a fairly normal number of press conferences, and takes questions from White House reporters on plenty of other brief occasions. This is the third CNN town hall he’s done. Overall, I’d say it’s healthy for presidents to use a variety of different formats, but in reality most of them wind up giving the press less than they want, and like Biden they wind up specializing in the formats that play to their strengths. So: This town hall won’t change much for Biden, but all of these events are part of the normal responsibilities of the presidency — and it is important that presidents carry such things out.