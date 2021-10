Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 11

Matteo Salvini is accused of deprivation of liberty and abuseĀ of authority. In 2019, he refused to let a rescue ship dock into Lampedusa, which carried dozens of migrants.

