Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 08:49 Hits: 9

Ethiopia's latest aerial bombardment of Tigray's capital city on Friday injured 11 civilians and forced a UN flight bound for the famine-threatened region to turn around, humanitarian sources and doctors told AFP Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211023-un-suspends-humanitarian-flights-to-ethiopia-s-tigray-after-air-strikes