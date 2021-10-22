The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Immigration: Biden’s challenge at the border

Immigration: Biden’s challenge at the border Since the beginning of 2021, illegal entries into the United States through its border with Mexico have multiplied. This coincides with the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who promised to undo a restrictive immigration policy put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump. Those who have come to try their luck are mostly single men, but unaccompanied minors and families are also attempting the crossing. FRANCE 24’s Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report.

