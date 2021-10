Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 12:21 Hits: 1

Ethiopia on Friday launched fresh air strikes on the capital of the Tigray region, the fourth day this week the city has come under attack, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211022-ethiopia-air-strikes-target-tigray-capital-for-fourth-day-this-week