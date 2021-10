Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 16:34 Hits: 0

Has the Covid-19 vaccine led to a new breed of "pandemic babies" being born across the world? That’s what some anti-vaxxers would have you believe. A viral TikTok video shows what some people claim is one of these genetically mutated babies. The Truth or Fake team got to the bottom of a popular online theory worthy of science fiction.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20211022-the-covid-19-vaccine-did-not-make-this-baby-transhuman