Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 05:53 Hits: 4

BUTTERWORTH: A baby girl was found dead in a trash can at a flat at Taman Bagan here on Saturday (Oct 23) morning. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/23/baby-found-dead-in-dump-at-taman-bagan-butterworth