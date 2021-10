Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 05:57 Hits: 4

GEORGE TOWN (Bernama): Tourism Malaysia Northern Region (TMWU) is helping to coordinate tourism activities in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak to attract more visitors and ensure a balanced spread of visitors to these states. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/23/tourism-malaysia-to-boost-arrivals-in-northern-states