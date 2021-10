Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 22:01 Hits: 3

In a horrendous accident, a cinematographer has died and a director has been injured after American actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming in New Mexico. Two filmmakers explain why a movie set has to take safety seriously.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/alec-baldwin-set-accident-prop-gun-death-2261826