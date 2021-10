Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:36 Hits: 1

The return of Ivory Coast’s disgraced ex-President Laurent Gbagbo has stirred division among survivors of the violence surrounding his fall in 2011.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1022/Why-an-ex-president-s-return-to-Ivory-Coast-threatens-a-fragile-peace?icid=rss