Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:38 Hits: 2

Bosniak, Croat leaders call drills 'a clear provocation', but Serb officials say it is not related to political crisis.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/22/bosnian-serb-police-drill-seen-as-separatist-provocation