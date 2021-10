Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 16:44 Hits: 9

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to ban new oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of communities, a move that would create the largest buffer zone in the country. Over 2 million Californians, most low income, live within these zones.

