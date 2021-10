Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 16:54 Hits: 9

New studies show that decades of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to worrying genetic changes among elephants: Many are now being born without tusks. The results highlight the dramatic effect humans can have on evolutionary processes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2021/1022/No-more-tusks-in-Mozambique-Poaching-alters-elephant-evolution?icid=rss