Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 14:15 Hits: 2

Policymakers should not have been caught off guard by surging prices and shortages of goods and labor. Practically the entire post-pandemic agenda is built around policies that stoke demand and discourage work, making supply-side constraints entirely predictable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/supply-shortages-inflation-result-of-government-policies-by-john-h-cochrane-2021-10