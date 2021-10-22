Anti-vaxx Chronicles: 'Jews'

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:11 Hits: 11

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Let’s call today’s cautionary tale “Yellow.”

Conservative “humor” is always at the expense of someone else. They are mean assholes.

Hospitals are overflowing. Those doctors and nurses and monoclonal antibody treatments and ventilators and ECMO machines and dialysis machines and all the other machinery being used to try and save these COVID-19 patients cost … quite a bit more money than the jab. A jab, incidentally, which is free to take.

Do these assholes refuse to take all medications and refuse all treatments that are FDA-approved because “a business deal has been made”?

If she actually saw the movie rather than reposting a lame meme, she’d totally side with the fascist corrupt cops. That's always been Trump’s end goal.

Won’t take vaccine because A BUSINESS DEAL HAS BEEN MADE, but will take ivermectin because a Facebook meme told her to do so.

Could’ve created her own antibodies, but it would’ve taken, you know, that fucking vaccine.

Did … did someone confuse Kamala Harris with Ilhan Omar?

So she first got symptoms on Sept. 25. She then proceeded to bash the FDA’s drug approval process, talk about how horrible she’s feeling, then attacks Vice President Kamala Harris for urging people to vaccinate, and then two hours later, she’s begging people to pray for her.

She is so deep into these conspiratorial delusions that she couldn’t let go of them even as COVID-19 ravaged her body.

This was her last public utterance, a single word.

“Jews.”

It’s like she wanted to get that last antisemitic rant out of her system, but she just ran out of steam.

“Jews ...”

Is this where she finds out that Jesus is Jewish?

Sister: “She was an amazing woman with a lot of stories and a great sense of humor.”

Yellow: “Jews.”

????

She didn’t die peacefully. No one dies of COVID-19 peacefully. She was in the hospital two weeks desperately gasping for air as COVID ravaged her lungs. They likely jammed a ventilator down her throat, then sedated her to oblivion to prevent her from ripping it out. All because she wasn’t going to take that fucking vaccine, since someone maybe made some money from it. The ivermectin didn’t do shit, obviously, since COVID isn’t a parasite. But she got a lot of FDA-approved medicine and procedures in the hospital, where suddenly it didn’t matter who was making money off it.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031163