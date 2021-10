Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 08:26 Hits: 7

DHAKA (Reuters) - At least six people were killed in an attack at a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar on Friday, a police official said - the latest incident of violence in the world's largest refugee settlement. Read full story

