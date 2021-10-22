The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Bannon referred for criminal contempt, voting rights in danger, more COVID-19 news

In the news today: The House voted 229-202—with nine Republicans voting yes—to refer Steve Bannon to the Department of Justice to face criminal contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena. Meanwhile, the rest of the Republicans seem to be getting very uncomfortable as the investigation continues. Democrats are spending a lot of time talking about the right to vote, but they know nuking the filibuster is the only way to do it. Gov. Ron Death DeSantis continues his efforts to kill Floridians, as a new and potentially more deadly variant emerges.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Steve Bannon, crony extraordinaire to twice-impeached Trump, found in contempt of Congress

Jan. 6 probe getting very, very uncomfortable for Republicans

It’s the filibuster or democracy. We can’t have both

DeSantis calls for a special session against vaccine mandates or what he calls 'forced injections'

The U.K. may be seeing a new variant that is more contagious than delta

Also trending from the community:

Violent insurrectionist from alabama found hiding out in Alaska—arrested thanks to citizen tipster

GETTR dumb: The Empty Grift network arrives at a Gab Parler like a flaming bag that needs stomping

After arrest, Jan 6th insurrectionist Benjamin Martin is now Gandhi

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2059500

