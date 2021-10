Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:10 Hits: 5

Western Sahara has been stuck in territorial dispute for decades, awaiting a U.N. referendum that would let the local Sahrawi people decide their future. Rising frustrations, especially among young people, have led to violent pushback against Moroccan control.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1021/Clashes-mount-in-W.-Sahara-as-youth-fight-for-ancestral-home?icid=rss